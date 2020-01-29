MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,782. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $119.22.

In other MKS Instruments news, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,407.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

