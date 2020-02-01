MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,611. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.47. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

