MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $134.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.88. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

