MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MMA Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the second quarter worth about $391,000. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMAC shares. TheStreet cut MMA Capital from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ MMAC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,606. MMA Capital has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 38.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 92.91% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

Further Reading: Cash Flow