Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MINI traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 517,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MINI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

