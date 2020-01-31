Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Trading Up 6.1% After Strong Earnings

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $43.00, approximately 953,719 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 292,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $2,722,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Mobile Mini by 12.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 25.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 65,764 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

