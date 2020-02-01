Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MINI. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of MINI opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after buying an additional 763,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,339,000 after buying an additional 100,889 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after buying an additional 365,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,195,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 735,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 174,924 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

