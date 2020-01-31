Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Short Interest Update

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of MOBL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.87. 461,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,750. The company has a market cap of $531.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mobileiron has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOBL. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

