Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

MRNA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,114. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

