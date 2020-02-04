Moelis & Co (MC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Moelis & Co to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

