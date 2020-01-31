Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.47. 650,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179 over the last three months. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,430,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

