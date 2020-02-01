Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 182,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

MC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 578,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.96. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. Moelis & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

