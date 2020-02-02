Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

MDLZ opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

