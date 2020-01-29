Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

