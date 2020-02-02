Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given News Impact Rating of 1.33

News articles about Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mondelez International earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

