Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 399444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

