Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. 640,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,433. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

