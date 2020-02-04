Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $175.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $184.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $267,093.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,501,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total value of $387,816.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 321,394 shares in the company, valued at $52,502,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,744 shares of company stock worth $44,649,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio