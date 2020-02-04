Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of MNRO opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Monro has a 1 year low of $61.92 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

