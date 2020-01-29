Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 591,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Monro has a 12-month low of $63.86 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Monro by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Monro by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

