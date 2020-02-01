Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Monro updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

MNRO traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $62.70. 534,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. Monro has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $76.90. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

