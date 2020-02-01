Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $63.31 and last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 18042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 332,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?