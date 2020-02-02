Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Monro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Monro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. 534,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,435. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. Monro has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.79.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

