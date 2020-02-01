Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price objective cut by Cfra from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNRO. BidaskClub cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim raised Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.70. 533,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. Monro has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monro will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Monro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Monro by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

