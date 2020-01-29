Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Million

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $17.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.97 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $14.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $67.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.18 million to $68.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.20 million, with estimates ranging from $69.28 million to $73.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

MRCC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 191,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

