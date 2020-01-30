Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading