Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $259.45

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.45 and last traded at $259.21, with a volume of 7624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,542,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 10.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 351,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

