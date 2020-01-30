Moog Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MOG.A opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. Moog has a 52 week low of $73.99 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOG.A. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on Moog in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

