Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

MOG.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moog in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Moog stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. Moog has a 12 month low of $73.99 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Moog’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

