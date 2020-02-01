Morgan Stanley Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $85.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 in the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

