Morgan Stanley Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $93.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.69. 2,162,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 513,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

