Morgan Stanley Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $251.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $227.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?