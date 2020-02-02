Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 43.95% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

