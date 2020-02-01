Morgan Stanley Cuts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $374.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $382.00 to $374.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.77.

ANTM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.28. 2,206,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Anthem by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Anthem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,596,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks