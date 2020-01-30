Morgan Stanley Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $105.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $266,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 96.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

