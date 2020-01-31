Morgan Stanley Lowers Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target to $33.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XRX. Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 85,074 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 127,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

