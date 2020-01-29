Morgan Stanley Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.63.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 833,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,169,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

