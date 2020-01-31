Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.62

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.62 and last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 7950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.90 million and a P/E ratio of 30.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.71.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$987,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,651,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,145,514.74.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

