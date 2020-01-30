Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.07

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$35.07 and last traded at C$34.87, with a volume of 63411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.01.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.49.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$223.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

