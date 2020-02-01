Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 208 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 762 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,584.96 ($2,084.93).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 194 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of £1,517.08 ($1,995.63).

On Friday, November 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 215 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,515.75 ($1,993.88).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 790 ($10.39) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 532 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 825 ($10.85). The stock has a market cap of $407.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 741.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 632.74.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection