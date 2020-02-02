Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.25

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as low as $19.19. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 18,337 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $20.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.25.

Moss Bros Group Company Profile (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

