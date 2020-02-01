Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.78

Headlines about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Motorola Solutions’ analysis:

NYSE MSI opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $116.45 and a 1-year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation