Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $315.00

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.95), with a volume of 10526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($4.00).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a market cap of $285.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Motorpoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

