Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.99. Mount Gibson Iron shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 3,467,346 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

About Mount Gibson Iron (ASX:MGX)

Mount Gibson Iron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, crushing, transportation, and sale of hematite iron ore deposits in Australia. The company primarily operates the Koolan Island mine located in the Kimberley coast of Western Australia; and the Extension Hill/Iron Hill mine located in the Mount Gibson range in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

