Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Shares of MOV opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.51. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. Movado Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Movado Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

