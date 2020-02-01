Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Mplx has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 108.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.8%.

Shares of MPLX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.07. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

MPLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?