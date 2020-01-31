Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.77. 609,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.10. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $293.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Msci by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Msci by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

