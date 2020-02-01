Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $293.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average is $243.10. Msci has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $293.08.

In other news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.20.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

