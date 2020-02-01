Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $299.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $285.00 to $299.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.00.

Msci stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.80. 784,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,294. Msci has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.30.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Msci will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

In other news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Msci by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

