Msci (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $324.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $262.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $285.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.30. Msci has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

